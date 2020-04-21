3 firearms, along with drugs and cash seized in central Alberta bust
Three suspects were arrested by Innisfail RCMP following a traffic stop Sunday evening. (Supplied)
INNISFAIL, ALTA. -- Police say charges have been laid against three people in connection with a traffic stop Sunday evening.
Innisfail RCMP say officers stopped a vehicle north of the community at 7 p.m. April 19.
Three occupants of the vehicle were arrested and a subsequent search found:
- Two prohibited firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun
- One non-restricted firearm
- Numerous edged weapons
- Drugs, including what is believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, carfentanil and cannabis
- A significant quantity of cash
Dale Coish, 24, and Jesse Fehr, 19, both of Red Deer were charged with:
- Three counts of trafficking a controlled substance
- Three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon
- Five counts of driving a motor vehicle with an unsecured weapon
- Three counts of unsafe transportation of a firearm
- Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon
- Two counts of possession of a loaded, prohibited weapon
- Three counts of possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000
- Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Five counts of possession of a firearm without a licence
Ryan Traweger, 34, of Calgary is charged with all the above offences as well as:
- Two counts of breaching a release order
- Obstruction
- Driving while unauthorized
- Driving without insurance
- Driving without a licence
- Misuse of plate
Both Coish and Fehr were released on a promise to appear in Red Deer provincial court on June 29, 2020, while Traweger was remanded into custody and is due to appear in court on April 21.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Innisfail RCMP Detachment at 403-227-3341 or their local police.