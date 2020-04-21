INNISFAIL, ALTA. -- Police say charges have been laid against three people in connection with a traffic stop Sunday evening.

Innisfail RCMP say officers stopped a vehicle north of the community at 7 p.m. April 19.

Three occupants of the vehicle were arrested and a subsequent search found:

Two prohibited firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun

One non-restricted firearm

Numerous edged weapons

Drugs, including what is believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, carfentanil and cannabis

A significant quantity of cash

Dale Coish, 24, and Jesse Fehr, 19, both of Red Deer were charged with:

Three counts of trafficking a controlled substance

Three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon

Five counts of driving a motor vehicle with an unsecured weapon

Three counts of unsafe transportation of a firearm

Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon

Two counts of possession of a loaded, prohibited weapon

Three counts of possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Five counts of possession of a firearm without a licence

Ryan Traweger, 34, of Calgary is charged with all the above offences as well as:

Two counts of breaching a release order

Obstruction

Driving while unauthorized

Driving without insurance

Driving without a licence

Misuse of plate

Both Coish and Fehr were released on a promise to appear in Red Deer provincial court on June 29, 2020, while Traweger was remanded into custody and is due to appear in court on April 21.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Innisfail RCMP Detachment at 403-227-3341 or their local police.