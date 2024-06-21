3 Heartland stars named as Stampede Parade celebrity judges

Three cast members of the television series Heartland will serve as celebrity judges for the 2024 Stampede Parade in Calgary.

Amber Marshall, Chris Potter and Shaun Johnston, who have all been with the hit CBC show since its debut 18 years ago, will be in charge of choosing their favourite parade entry from all categories.

The 2024 parade features more than 100 entries, including 11 bands, 21 floats and more than 30 horse entries.

Marshall, who plays Amy on the series, previously served as the 2018 Stampede Parade Marshal.

“It (serving as parade marshal) was an honour,” said Marshall in a video posted on the Heartland Instagram page. “And it was something that was a totally different experience for me. I’m used to having not a live experience and (during the Stampede Parade), I got (the opportunity) to see all the (Heartland) fans up close and personal.

“It was fun.”

For the Stampede board, the message Heartland sends each week is a perfect fit for what it stands for.

"Heartland has given the world a taste of the western heritage and culture that is at the heart of the Calgary Stampede,” said Blair Barkley, chair of the Stampede Parade committee. “We are thrilled to have Amber back on the parade route this year and I know she along with Chris and Shaun will have an incredible line-up of entries from which to choose their favourite.”

The Heartland trio join a long and illustrious list of past Stampede Parade celebrity judges, including former Stampeder Jon Cornish, country singer Aaron Pritchett, Dragon’s Den star Manjit Minhas, chuckwagon superstar Kelly Sutherland, model and actor Ashley Callingbull – and former long-time CTV Calgary meteorologist David Spence.

The Stampede Parade starts at 9 a.m. on July 5 in downtown Calgary.

Following the parade, there will be free admission to Stampede from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. sponsored by Suncor.