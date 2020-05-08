CALGARY -- Four Lethbridge residents and a Toronto man face charges after officers searched three homes this week in connection with unrelated investigations into the drug trade and property theft.

According to Lethbridge Police Service officials, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 900 block of 12th Street S on Wednesday. The search of the residence resulted in the seizure of:

30 grams of suspected carfentanil (estimated street value $5,800)

Xanax pills

Drug paraphernalia

Stolen credit cards

Multiple cell phones

Nearly $5,000 in cash

One man was arrested at the home. A vehicle seen leaving the area was stopped by officers and two women were arrested.

The accused drug dealers, who are scheduled to appear in court on July 16, have been identified as:

Mohammad Ayah, 24, of Toronto

Adelina Christine Adams, 27, of Lethbridge

Domonique Jacqueline Mae Betts, 21, of Lethbridge

The following day, search warrants were executed at a known "problem residence" in the 300 block of 20th Street N as well as a home in the 500 block Seventh Avenue S.

Police unearthed a bike chop shop at the home on 20th Street as well as numerous stolen items.

Three people were arrested at the scene but only Bradley Peter Smith, 53, was charged in connection with the investigation.

As a result of the search of the second home, officers seized :

Fentanyl

Methamphetamine

Drug paraphernalia

Bear spray

A generator stolen in a 2016 break-and-enter

Kory James Shouting, 40, has been charged with drug trafficking, weapon and theft-related charges.