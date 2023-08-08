3 impaired drivers charged in Lethbridge traffic blitz

Lethbridge police say three impaired drivers were charged and 40 tickets issued during an enforcement blitz over the long weekend.

In addition to removing the impaired drivers from the road, police stopped four drivers travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit, resulting in mandatory court appearances for each.

"The goal of the ongoing enforcement initiative is to provide safer roads for all users by targeting impaired driving, speeding, excessive vehicle noise, racing, stunting and other illegal behaviours in areas throughout the city where members of the publics have reported concerns," police said in a Tuesday news release.

A similar initiative was held in Lethbridge last summer.

Police say members of the traffic response unit will be "highly visible" over the rest of the season to deter speeders and impaired drivers.

Citizens with concerns about traffic issues in specific areas are asked to report them to police by calling 403-328-4444.