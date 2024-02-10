3 injured in Saturday morning collision between vehicle and C Train

Three people were injured in a collision between a car and a CTrain early Saturday morning.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the collision took place at 9th Street and 4 Avenue S.W. at about 6:45 a.m.

ALERT: Traffic incident on 4 Ave at 9 St SW, WB is closed b/w 8 St and 9 St. Please use alternate route. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/XFkQMoCO52 — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) February 10, 2024

Three passengers in the vehicle sustained relatively minor injuries, while no one was injured on the C Train.

Fourth Avenue is currently closed to traffic for the next several hours.

There’s currently no C Train service between Sunnyside Station and the 8th Street Station.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.