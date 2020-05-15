CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is investigating a pair of early morning shootings — one in Rundle and one in Thorncliffe — that sent a total of three people to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Rundleville Pl. N.E. shortly before 5 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

Two people — ages and gender not released — suffering from gunshot wounds were transported by ambulance to hospital in stable condition with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

Police cordoned off a home and a nearby pathway in a greenspace as part of the investigation. An abandoned elite-model Honda CRV was located in the middle of the street less than two blocks from the home.

Bear spray had been discharged in the home prior to thte arrival of police.

According to police, the shooting victims are not cooperating with the investigation.

CPS officials have not indicated whether an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting.

A shooting attack also took place at a home in the 5500 block of Centre St. N.E. Friday morning shortly before 4 a.m.

Police say a man in his 40s was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in non-life threatening condition.

Several people who were in the home at the time of the shooting are being questioned. A sign in the window of the home states individual rooms are available for rent.

Police say there is no indication that the shootings are related but the investigations into the separate attacks continue.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.