3 Innisfail men charged following RCMP investigation into drug trafficking

Three Innisfail men have been charged following an investigation into drug trafficking in the area.

In September, Innisfail RCMP, with assistance from Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake and Ponoka RCMP detachments, launched the investigation in collaboration with the Alberta Sheriffs Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit.

The focus was on the occupants of an Innisfail residence. During this time, suspects were observed engaging in what they believed to be drug trafficking, police said in a release.

On Oct. 12, police arrested two men in their vehicle and seized cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Following that, police executed a search warrant at a residence on 45 Street in Innisfail.

During a search of the home, the third suspect was arrested. Police seized cocaine, methamphetamine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and two firearms with ammunition.

Two Innisfail men, aged 20 and 21, were each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, and possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.

A 37-year-old Innisfail man was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine and unsafe storage of firearms.

All three were released from custody. They're scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Dec. 7.

"This investigation saw the close coordination between different RCMP Detachments and the Alberta Sheriffs Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) Unit," said Staff Sgt. Ian Ihme, in a release.

"We are thankful to have interdicted these offenders," he added, "who were actively engaged in the harmful sales of cocaine and meth in our community."