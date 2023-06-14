3 Lethbridge playgrounds scheduled to get new equipment

Three Lethbridge playgrounds are getting new equipment this summer, the city announced in a release Wednesday.

Playground replacement projects are already underway or are starting soon at the following sites:

Tot Lot at corner of 29 Street and 11 Avenue South. Starting Wednesday, the playground area will be fenced off for construction. Officials expect work to be completed in two weeks, weather permitting.

Squamish Park at 6 Squamish Court West. Playground replacement is scheduled to start July 17, although the start date is subject to change. Playgrounds will be closed during construction.

Kinsmen Park at 1009 9 Avenue South. Playground replacement is expected to start August 7, although date is subject to change. Playground will be closed during construction.

