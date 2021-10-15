3 men injured in downtown Calgary attacks, CTrain service disrupted

CALGARY -

Calgary police say three people were injured in a series of early morning attacks in the downtown core on Friday.

The first victim called for help from the Fourth Street CTrain Station at around 3:15 a.m. saying he had been slashed by a machete.

Police said about 90 minutes later a second victim was found unconscious in a bus shelter on Sixth Avenue and First Street S.W.

Police said the victims were taken to hospital in serious condition and in life-threatening condition respectively.

Then, at around 4 a.m., police said a third victim was found in the 1000 block of Sixth Avenue S.W. He said he had been knocked unconscious and woke up a short time later.

Police said the man had minor injuries and didn't require transport to hospital.

Paramedics have not divulged the nature of the injuries to the men, but CTV News arrived on scene to find blood splattered along Seventh Avenue.

"We are extremely concerned and have officers from across the city working to locate the suspect and collect valuable evidence,” District 1 Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs said in a news release.

"At this time, we are determining whether there are any other victims.

"We ask for cooperation from the public in the downtown core as we deal with a large police scene."

The police investigation caused CTrain service in the core to be disrupted.

According to Calgary Transit, the following CTrain service is temporarily closed:

69 Street West to downtown (All southwest Blue Line stations)

Tuscany to downtown (All northwest Red Line stations)

7 Avenue downtown (All downtown stations except City Hall)

CTrains are running between:

Somerset-Bridlewood to City Hall stations

Saddletowne to City Hall stations

"A five block radius at Fourth Street to east of First Street S.W. remains an active police scene," the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said in a news release.

"We have not received any additional reports of violence indicating that the suspect is still actively attacking others at this time.

"This is a complex investigation taking place over a large area of the city and we will share additional information as soon as possible."

Anyone with information about the attacks is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.