CALGARY -- The ongoing investigation into human trafficking that led to charges against 10 males from either Calgary or Lethbridge has found three additional victims.

According to Lethbridge Police Service officials, the three victims contacted investigators on Thursday with additional allegations against the alleged trafficking group.

The initial charges against the males — who range in age from 16 to 37 — were spurred by an investigation into reports a 15-year-old girl had been selected, groomed and transported between multiple locations where she was sexually exploited.

Members of the group also face charges in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old.

LPS investigators are lauding the bravery of the victims for coming forward and are encouraging any other victims of human trafficking to do the same.

Police say the accused may face additional charges as the investigation expands.