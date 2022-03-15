3 Okotoks homes damaged in fire

Emergency crews in Okotoks were called to a fire that damaged three homes on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the Sheep River Cove, on the east side of Okotoks, area about 4:30 p.m.

A fire started at one home and winds gusting up to 40 km/h caused flames to spread to two neighbouring homes.

Thick smoke could be seen for several kilometres. No injuries were reported.