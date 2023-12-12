CALGARY
Calgary

    • 3 people arrested after car hits house in northeast Calgary

    Calgary police

    Calgary police say three people were arrested after a stolen vehicle slammed into the side of a northeast home.

    At 9:30 a.m., police were called to a home in the community of Whitehorn for reports of a crash.

    On arrival, they found a vehicle had hit a home.

    Emergency crews, including the Calgary Fire Department, were called to the scene.

    Officials say no one was hurt, but the home sustained significant damage.

    Police told CTV News the vehicle involved was stolen and three people were arrested at the scene.

