3 people injured in southeast Calgary crash
Published Sunday, October 11, 2020 4:41PM MDT
Police were called to the scene, at 52 St. and McIvor Boulevard S.E., at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. (File)
CALGARY -- Emergency crews have been called to respond to a serious crash in southeast Calgary Sunday afternoon.
Calgary police say the incident occurred near 52 St. and McIvor Boulevard S.E. at about 4:30 p.m.
Two vehicles were involved and three people have been taken to hospital, officials say.
There are no details on their conditions.
This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…