3 random stabbings in December were hate-motivated: Calgary police

Police say a series of random stabbings in the downtown core last month have been determined to be hate-motivated and targeted vulnerable Calgarians.

The attacks started at around 4 a.m. on Dec. 21 and lasted for about eight minutes, police said.

The first victim was sprayed with a fire extinguisher and then stabbed in the lower back while near the LRT platform at Seventh Avenue and Fourth Street S.W.

The second victim was sleeping in a bus shelter near Seventh Avenue and Fourth Street S.W. when he was sprayed with a fire extinguisher and stabbed in the abdomen.

The third victim was exiting a CTrain at the Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street S.W. station when he was sprayed with a fire extinguisher and stabbed in the lower back and rib cage.

All three victims were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition and two men were charged.

“We believe the victims were attacked because of their socio-economic status," acting Sgt. Matt Messengerof the hate crime and extremism team said in a news release.

"They were targeted because they were experiencing homelessness and other vulnerabilities.”

The determination that the attacks were hate-motivated won't result in any additional charges, but will be considered by the courts if the two men accused of the attacks are found guilty.

"If the judge decides during sentencing that hate was a motivation for the offence, it is an aggravating factor that can add to the convicted person’s sentence," police explained in a Wednesday news release.

Asher Atter, 21, is charged with:

Three counts of aggravated assault

Three counts of assault with a weapon

Two counts of breach of probation

One count of breach of a release order

Jaymes Richardson, 29, is charged with: