3 Saskatchewan residents charged after chase leads Innisfail RCMP to 2 stolen vehicles

(Supplied/RCMP) (Supplied/RCMP)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What is RSV and what are the most common symptoms?

As Canada deals with an increase in cases of an illness that impacts the respiratory tract, doctors say there are certain symptoms to watch for and ways to battle the virus even with no vaccine available, including following public health protocols.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina