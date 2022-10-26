3 Saskatchewan residents charged after chase leads Innisfail RCMP to 2 stolen vehicles

Three Saskatchewan residents face charges after Innisfail RCMP recovered two stolen vehicles.

On Oct. 19, at about 6 p.m., officers responded to a number of reports of two vehicles driving erratically in Red Deer County.

They were able to locate both vehicles, a white Toyota SUV and black Ford sedan, driving on Highway 2A towards Innisfail. The vehicles appeared to be travelling together and fled at high speed, passing motorists on the shoulder while trying to escape police.

One vehicle blew a tire and was abandoned on Highway 2 south of Innisfail. An investigation revealed that the Toyota SUV was stolen from Cochrane earlier that morning. Police said they believed the people in the Toyota had boarded the black Ford sedan and continued south.

Shortly thereafter, police received a new report of suspicious activity, after a black Ford sedan was abandoned after hitting a deer.

Investigation revealed that the Ford was stolen from a local business in Innisfail and was the same vehicle that had fled from Innisfail RCMP.

Olds RCMP then received reports of suspicious people in Bowden.

With help from the Olds RCMP, Didsbury RCMP and RCMP dog services, three suspects were tracked down in Bowden. Innisfail RCMP were able to connect the suspects to the two stolen vehicles.

Eric Phillip Stevens, 34, of Regina, Kady Fayant, 25, of Regency, Saskatchewan, and Justine Morin, 24, of Regina have been jointly charged with the following:

· Possession of stolen property;

· Theft of motor vehicle; and

· Flight from police.

Stevens was also charged with failing to comply with a release order.

He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court November 6, 2022 at Red Deer Provincial Court.

Fayant was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Morin was also charged with obstruction of a police officer.

Fayant and Morin were taken before a justice of the peace and released. They're both scheduled to appear on December 6, 2022, at Red Deer Provincial Court.