CALGARY -- Crowsnest Pass RCMP were called to respond to two separate crashes on Highway 3 Sunday that resulted in three people being sent to hospital.

The first crash, which involved a pickup truck hauling a trailer, occurred at about noon on Highway 3 near Bellevue, Alta.

A preliminary investigation found the truck went over the side of an embankment.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck was taken to Crowsnest Pass Hospital with minor injuries.

The highway was shut down in both directions for a short period of time, but it has since been reopened.

TRUCK REAR-ENDED BY SUV

Mounties say a second crash took place just east of the first incident and involved a pickup truck and an SUV.

In that collision, a Ford F-150 was struck from behind by a Honda CRV at the entrance to Bellevue.

The male driver of the truck was assessed and released at the scene while the driver and passenger of the Honda were taken to hospital in Crowsnest Pass.

Both were in non-life threatening condition.

Traffic on Highway 3 is still open, but eastbound drivers are advised to expect delays all the way to Blairmore, Alta.

No further updates are expected on either incident.