CALGARY -- RCMP investigators are attempting to locate three men in connection with a recent stabbing at a party north of Calgary that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the Balzac Community Hall at approximately 3 a.m. on July 4 for reports of a stabbing.

According to RCMP, three black men were seen fleeing the area immediately after the attack. The men are considered 'persons of interest' and not suspects at this time.

Anyone who attended the party, especially those who have photographs from the event, is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200.