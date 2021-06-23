CALGARY -- Three people were stabbed when a fight broke out at a home in the southeast community of Radisson Heights early Wednesday morning.

Police say a group of people were fighting in a duplex near the intersection of 15th Avenue and 28th Street S.E. and three people suffered slash and stab wounds.

According to police, the three stabbing victims were in critical condition following the attack but their status has since stabilized.

One of the stabbing victims tells CTV News that he and his girlfriend were attacked in their home. Wounds on his arm required 18 stitches and, as of 6:30 a.m., he says his girlfriend remains in hospital.

Two people are in police custody in connection with the fight.

This is a developing story. A CTV News reporter is on scene and will provide additional details as they become available.