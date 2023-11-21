CALGARY
    • 3 suspected drug dealers charged in Medicine Hat

    A Medicine Hat Police Service cruiser is seen in a file photo. A Medicine Hat Police Service cruiser is seen in a file photo.

    Authorities say charges have been laid against three people in connection with a bust at a Medicine Hat home last week.

    The investigation, conducted on Nov. 14 by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team and the Medicine Hat Police Service, found nearly $30,000 of drugs inside a home in North Flats.

    The drugs consisted of 126 grams of fentanyl and 43 grams of methamphetamine.

    Jewellery, several e-bikes, two conducted energy weapons and a large number of bicycles were also seized from the home, police said.

    Officials say that while the investigation only turned up a small quantity of drugs, it does not detract from the importance of the seizure.

    "The impacts of drug activity in a community, big or small, affect our neighbours and sense of community safety," said Staff Sgt. Ryan Thorburn, ALERT Medicine Hat, in a statement.

    Three people, all believed to be drug dealers, are facing drugs, weapons, stolen property and fraud charges.

    Police say three other people were arrested at the home and charges are pending against those individuals.

    Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

