3 suspects arrested in connection with stolen plaques at Calgary cemetery

Calgary police say three people have been arrested in connection with the theft of hundreds of bronze plaques and vases from a northwest cemetery.

Officials first notified the public about the incidents in August and said approximately 300 plaques were taken from the Queen's Park Cemetery, located at 3219 Fourth St. N.W.

An undisclosed number of flower vases were stolen as well, police say.

A subsequent investigation, which included information from several metal recyclers in Calgary, has led to charges against three people.

A.J. Trodhie Irlandez, 40, Matthew Keith Woodford, 36, and Dawn Louise Smith, 46, all of Calgary, are all charged with one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Of those suspects, Woodford failed to appear in court for a hearing and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips