CALGARY -- Three teenagers are facing serious charges in connection to an alleged armed robbery in Airdrie, Alta.

Three youths were approached by a group of males near the Bayside Business Plaza in Airdrie, just north of Calgary, about 2 p.m. on Thursday where they were robbed of a cell phone and some cash.

Police said the suspects displayed replica firearms and bear spray during the robbery and fled on foot.

Police arrived quickly and three suspects were arrested. Officers recovered two replica handguns and two canisters of bear spray.

A 17-year-old male from Calgary is charged with:

Robbery with a Firearm;

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public;

Carrying a concealed weapon, and;

Resisting arrest.

A 16-year-old male from Calgary is charged with:

Robbery with a Firearm

A 16-year-old male from Airdrie is charged with:

Robbery with a Firearm;

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public;

Carrying a concealed weapon.

The suspects cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.