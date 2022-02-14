3 to 4 cm of snow forecast in Calgary by Wednesday

Trudeau consulting provinces about plan to invoke emergency powers

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is consulting premiers about the federal government's plans to invoke the Emergencies Act to grant exceptional powers to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, CTV News has learned. During an early morning Liberal caucus meeting on Monday, Trudeau told MPs about plans to push forward new measures to support the provinces and municipalities currently facing continued demonstrations.

Is it possible to get reinfected with Omicron?

According to experts, a past COVID-19 infection doesn’t necessarily prevent someone from catching the virus again. This concept also applies to those who have been reinfected with the same strain of COVID-19, such as Omicron.

Plans fizzle for major trucker protest in Brussels

Plans for a major trucker virus protest near the European Union headquarters in Brussels fizzled Monday, with police filtering traffic during the morning rush hour to leave only a few scattered demonstrators on foot instead.

    Requirements for elementary-through-high school students to wear masks ended Monday at midnight. Alberta's education minister said youth have 'followed the rules diligently and now they deserve the chance just to be kids.'

