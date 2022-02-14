3 to 4 cm of snow forecast in Calgary by Wednesday

Happy Valentine's Day! The timeline has advanced from Friday's forecasts, making for a chillier one; snow has also pushed up, and will begin falling in the back quarter today. On the bright side, temperature expectations keep the high temperature today in the positives, if only slightly, and wind speeds clip at or below 20 km/h.

We'll maintain near-seasonal temperatures through this dip. Forecast expectations place three to four centimetres of snow set to fall by Wednesday morning. Tomorrow morning, the low streaking off the B.C. coast will roll its cold front over us, resulting in at least 50 km/h wind gusts. This will push a portion of our cloud layer out for a short interim before snow begins again Tuesday evening.

Wednesday, we're into a calmer phase, leading to a hefty warm-up approaching the weekend, as we fall beneath another ridge. This one will have a couple of days' staying power, with Sunday's forecast slated for a drop-off. I don't see any models showing it, but if you've made plans for this coming Saturday that would require you to be outdoors, watch the forecast carefully through the midweek. Saturday looks great for now, but there's a chance we see the dip early.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today

Mainly cloudy, evening flurries

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: scattered flurries, low -3 C

Tuesday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: clear, low -10 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -6 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: flurries, low 1 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: flurries, low 4 C

Our pic of the day today is from Joanne, south of Cochrane, of a lovely sunset from the weekend.

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over! We're also freshly minted on Instagram and waiting on a few approvals before daily posts pop up there: @CTVCalgaryWeather