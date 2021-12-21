3 units significantly damaged by blaze at Montgomery townhouse complex

Almost a dozen people were forced from their homes on Tuesday after a fire broke out at a Montgomery townhouse.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the 4000 block of Montgomery Avenue N.W. just after 4 a.m.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen from blocks away.

District Chief Gill Iland said somewhere between 40 and 50 firefighters responded to the inital call, and about a dozen apparatus were brought to the scene to help battle the flames.

Iland also said cold weather made for challenging conditions for firefighters due to freezing water lines.

In total, 11 people were forced out into the cold by the fire.

Calgary Transit buses were brought in to keep evacuated residents warm and the Red Cross will be helping those who are displaced.

No injuries were reported.

Calgary firefighters battle a blaze at a townhouse on Montgomery Avenue N.W. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.Four units were impacted by the fire, three of which saw significant damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the fire department says it's believed it started in a garage in one of the units and then spread to the attic.

Montgomery Avenue N.W. is closed to traffic as crews work to extinguish the blaze.

- With files from Austin Lee