3-vehicle collision on McKnight in northeast Calgary sends four people to hospital

Four people were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in northeast Calgary on Monday night.

Police say they are investigating the possibility alcohol was a factor.

It happened along McKnight Boulevard just west of Stoney Trail.

Police, firefighters and paramedics all responded.

Police say witnesses told them one vehicle was going the wrong way on McKnight after coming off the ramp at high speed from Stoney and hit two other vehicles.

A pickup truck rolled onto its side, an SUV was heavily damaged and a car was smashed up as well.

Debris was strewn all over the eastbound lanes.

No information is available on the condition of the four patients, but EMS says there were no life-threatening injuries.

McKnight between 68th Street and Stoney Trail was closed in both directions late into the evening as the CPS traffic unit investigated.