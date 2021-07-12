CALGARY -- Two people were injured in a three vehicle collision in southern Alberta Monday.

The incident took place around 12:15 p.m. on Highway 3, around three kilometres west of Fort Macleod.

The collision involved a four door sedan, an SUV and a pickup truck pulling a tractor trailer.

A man driving the sedan suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital by STARS Air Ambulance. A second man, who was driving the SUV, was escorted to hospital by EMS with minor injuries. A man and woman who were in the pickup truck weren't injured.

Traffic in the area is being diverted and is expected to be disrupted for several hours.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may have dash cam footage of the collision, is asked to contact Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200. Anonymous tipsters can contact Calgary Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.