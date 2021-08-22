Advertisement
3-vehicle crash slows southbound traffic on Hwy. 2 near Didsbury overpass
Published Sunday, August 22, 2021 4:35PM MDT Last Updated Sunday, August 22, 2021 5:09PM MDT
A trailer transporting a vehicle flipped on Highway 2.
CALGARY -- Southbound traffic on the QEII Highway was slowed near the Didsbury overpass Sunday afternoon following a three-vehicle crash.
Few details are available, but the crash happened about 4 p.m. and involved a flatbed trailer transporting a vehicle, which flipped.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day ...