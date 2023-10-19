3 vehicles, 1 trailer stolen overnight in Coalhurst: RCMP

Coaldale RCMP are investigating after three vehicles and a trailer were reported stolen early Thursday morning.

The vehicles. stolen from 6 Street and 4 Street in Coalhurst, include a dark blue 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, a white 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, a white 2007 GMC Sierra and a red 2021 Royal enclosed trailer.

Police said it appears the vehicles were forcefully entered, hotwired and driven away. They believe there may have been between three and five suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coaldale RCMP at 403-345-5552. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.