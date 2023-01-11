3 vehicles involved in crash with train near Acme, Alta.

Three people were taken to hospital after multiple vehicles collided with a passing CN train east of Acme, Alta. Wednesday morning.

RCMP say the incident took place at about 9:30 a.m. on Highway 575, between Range Road 243 and 242.

“Poor visibility and road conditions appear to be a factor in this collision,” said Cpl. James McConnell with Airdrie RCMP.

He said an eastbound vehicle crashed into the northbound train, causing a second vehicle to crash into the first one.

A third vehicle was also involved and a fourth managed to avoid the pileup by going into the ditch.

McConnell said the train cleared the intersection after the crash.

Mounties from three detachments responded to the scene of a crash involving a train near Beiseker, Alta. on Wednesday morning. Police say poor visibility due to weather is to blame. (Supplied/RCMP)

The train then stopped, interfering with the crossing at Township Road 300 and Range Road 243, according to a news release from RCMP.

“I don’t know the contents of the train, but there was no dangerous goods on the train, nor did the train derail,” McConnell said.

INJURIES

Stuart Brideaux, a public education officer with Alberta Health Services EMS, said crews assessed 12 to 15 people on scene who were occupants of the vehicles involved.

One woman in her late 40s was take to Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition.

A girl, roughly four years old, was taken to Alberta Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

A girl in her late teens was taken to Three Hills Health Centre with minor injuries.

“It is fortunate in this case that it wasn’t more serious or had a poor outcome for some of the patients,” Brideaux said.

He attributes that to drivers possibly going at lower speeds due to the poor conditions.

Brideaux said responding EMS crews described the ice and fog as “treacherous.”

“They were actually unable to really visualize the entire scene until they were basically within the collision area,” he said.

Brideaux urges people travelling to the area to take precautions on the roads.

“The change in visibility is very, very rapid and has been ongoing today so just recognize [that] the conditions in the city of Calgary today may not be the same elsewhere,” he said.

RCMP said it’s too early to tell if charges will be laid, but that they will be assisting CN police with their investigation.

CN did not want to comment and instead deferred CTV News to police.

The scene was cleared at approximately 2:30 p.m.