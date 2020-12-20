CALGARY -- More than 350 handmade sleds from Germany we gifted to families in need — including to one family that says every Christmas spent with their daughters is a miracle.

Cochrane Toyota invited the Mitchell family from Okotoks to be part of the holiday giveaway at the dealership.

Each sled has an estimated value upwards of $200, and Cochrane Toyota spent nearly $50,000 to import the sleds sized for children under age four.

Lukah Mitchell, 3, received a life-saving multi-visceral transplant in December 2018.

The surgery is rare. It is believed she is the only little girl in western Canada to have received the procedure that replaced five of her organs from a donor. She was was just one-years-old at the time.

“We’re just thankful to not be spending Christmas in the hospital,” said Tanis Mitchell, mom to Lukah and older sister Berlynn.

“Now she’s doing amazing she’s like any other kid, she turned three in October, she’s like any other three year old, she just takes medication.”

“I just am super blessed to have the whole family together and to just be under one roof,” said dad Kody Mitchell.

The initiative also invited families from nearby communities including Bearspaw, Morley and Canmore among others.

Selections were made in an online nomination process.

The Mitchell’s say both the girls like to toboggan and will use the sled over the holidays.