30-vehicle pileup, poor weather closes Hwy. 1 in southeast Alberta

Highway 1 was closed Monday afternoon between Brooks and Medicine Hat due to poor weather and a pileup involving dozens of vehicles.

The Cypress County Twitter account posted as many as 30 vehicles are involved in the crash,which happened near Range Road 105.

No injuries were reported.

RCMP report poor highway conditions and said blowing snow is making for low visibility. Travel in the are is not recommended.

Updated information on highway conditions can be found on the 511Alberta website.