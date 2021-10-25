31 tickets issued during one-night enforcement blitz on Mayor Magrath Drive

CALGARY -

Lethbridge police say dozens of tickets were handed out during a one-night crackdown on bad driving behaviours this weekend.

The enforcement initiative was primarily focused on Mayor Magrath Drive because of a recent number of complaints about traffic issues, particularly on weekends, police said.

The crackdown on Saturday saw 31 tickets issued for problematic driving behaviours and vehicle equipment violations

"Three vehicles were towed, including one for equipment violations, and 17 warnings were issued," a Monday news release said.

According to police, officers carried out 12 breathalyzer tests, which resulted in one driver facing impaired driving charges.