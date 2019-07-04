

Stephen Hunt, CTV News Calgary





A 32-year-old Lethbridge woman faces an assault charge following an incident Wednesday afternoon with a 64-year-old man.

The incident occured in front of the man's home on Dieppe Boulevard South, where he was moving his sprinkler when the woman approached him and started yelling.

When the man tried to call 911 to report the incident, the woman hit him with an unknown object.

Then, the woman left, entering a home further down the same block.

The man was taken to hospital bleeding heavily, with a broken nose and cheekbone.

He is in currently in hospital, in stable condition.

Ashlee Brook Pederson was arrested without incident and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

She remains in custody, pending a Judicial Interim Release hearing.

Police say Pederson and the man were not known to each other prior to the incident.