CALGARY -- You could soon have pizza or a burger with breakfast after FDF Brandz — which owns Ricky’s, Fatburger, and Famoso Pizzeria + Bar — announced it has acquired 35 Humpty’s locations across western Canada.

The sale is effective Dec. 31.

The 35 locations are in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, along with one in Fort St. John, BC.

Humpty’s was founded in 1977 by Don and Jan Koenig, starting out in 1974 in a 50-seat restaurant in Blackie, Alberta.

“The acquisition of Humpty’s enables FDF Brandz to better cover its branding and marketing into the prairie provinces, particularly Saskatchewan and Manitoba,” said Frank Di Benedetto, CEO and owner of FDF Brandz.

“Additionally, we will inject new life and vitality into the Humpty’s locations to leverage our brands to include Fatburger drive-thrus at the 13 travel centres (vehicle stops) that Humpty’s has in Saskatchewan and Manitoba,” said Di Benedetto.

The company says it will also look at merging branding in smaller cities and towns with the Famoso Pizzeria brand in locations that are 4,000 sq-ft., “bringing high quality Neapolitan pizza to smaller market areas, targeting incremental sales growth for existing franchise owners of Humpty’s for night volume opportunities.”