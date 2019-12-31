CALGARY -- A 38-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after a stabbing Monday led to him being recognized as part of a group who allegedly robbed a liquour store and assaulted a clerk on Sunday.

The stabbing incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, when one man chased a second man onto the front lawn of City Hall, punched him a couple times, then stabbed him in the leg.

Police were able to locate the alleged assailant on the 400 block of Stafford Drive S., where he resisted arrest, then assaulted the officers trying to arrest him.

Once he was detained, a 12-inch knife was seized from his waistband. The arresting officer recognized the suspect from a Sunday incident, where a group of people assaulted a liquor store employee on Second Avenue N., then robbed the store.

Both the robbery and stabbing victims sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Garrett Shane Williams faces numerous charges, including three counts of assault, assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, three charges of breaching probation, theft under $5000 and unlawful confinement.

Williams is being detained by the Lethbridge police while he awaits a release hearing.