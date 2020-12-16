CALGARY -- Calgary Police Service officials confirm a third suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a June shooting in a downtown parkade that left one man dead.

Emergency crews were called to the Eau Claire Market parkade in the 200 block of Barclay Parade S.W. on the evening of June 5 following reports of shots fired. Officers located the body of 29-year-old Benjamin Virtucio in the underground parking facility.

Investigators believe the fatal shooting was a targeted attack and connected to the drug trade.

Police identified three suspects in connection with Virtucio's murder and, a day after the shooting, 26-year-old Abdullahi Barakobe was arrested.

Warrants were issued for the arrest of Barakobe's 27-year-old brother — Mahad Barakobe — and 22-year-old Al 'Eddy' Khouzaii.

Khouzaii was located and arrested in the weeks that followed but the elder Barakobe brother remained on the lam for more than six months.

Police confirm Mahad Barakobe was arrested in Calgary on Tuesday and charged.

All three suspects have been charged with second-degree murder and kidnapping. The accused remain in custody ahead of their preliminary court appearance that is scheduled for February 2021.