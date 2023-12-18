CALGARY
Calgary

    • 4 businesses evacuated in southwest Calgary arson: officials

    Four businesses on 17 Avenue S.W. were evacuated on Sunday night because of a fire that officials suspect was deliberately set. Four businesses on 17 Avenue S.W. were evacuated on Sunday night because of a fire that officials suspect was deliberately set.

    The Calgary Fire Department says it is assisting police with an arson investigation in the southwest.

    Crews were called to the 700 block of 17 Avenue S.W. at about 9 p.m. for reports of a fire, officials told CTV News.

    They said a passerby reported seeing flames coming from the back of the building and called 911.

    By the time crews arrived, flames were spreading to two other buildings in the complex.

    ATCO crews needed to attend the scene as well to shut off gas lines that had been damaged in the fire.

    No one was injured and four businesses needed to be evacuated.

    There is no damage estimate at this time.

