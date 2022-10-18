4 charged following tool theft at Lethbridge construction site

A Lethbridge Police Service investigation into suspicious activity at a local construction site has led to the arrest of three men and a woman as well as the recovery of a stolen trailer and tools.

Officers were called to a home under construction on Sixmile Crescent South on Sunday morning at around 9 a.m. for reports of items being loaded into a cargo trailer.

The suspects fled the area in a truck but left the trailer behind.

Police caught up to the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Mayor Magrath Drive South and South Parkside Drive. A search of the truck and its occupants resulted in the seizure of a small amount of methamphetamine, bolt cutters and suspected stolen property.

The cargo trailer was later spotted being towed by a second vehicle in the 1100 block of 40 Avenue North. The trailer, which had been stolen early Sunday morning, contained nearly $3,500 worth of construction tools.

Four people face charges in connection with the investigation including:

37-year-old Adam Robert Muhly of Lethbridge;

36-year-old Jeremy Mackenzie Toth of Lethbridge;

30-year-old Clayton Roget Doyle of Claresholm; and,

21-year-old Aedan Tanya Betts of Lethbridge.

All of the accused have been released from custody ahead of their respective court appearances scheduled to take place in either December or January.

Police officials say "a quantity of the stolen tools" have been returned to their rightful owners.