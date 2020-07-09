CALGARY -- The City of Calgary will be welcoming the public back to four of its aquatic and fitness centres Friday morning and visitors will encounter enhanced safety measures throughout the facilities.

The pools have been closed since mid-March in response to the COVID-19-related public health orders.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, the following recreation centres will be open to members of the public who pre-register:

Bob Bahan Aquatic & Fitness Centre

Canyon Meadows Aquatic & Fitness Centre

Glenmore Aquatic Centre

Killarney Aquatic & Fitness Centre

Weights, cardio equipment and stretching areas have been spaced apart to ensure physical distancing can be observed.

Pools will be open for lane swimming, lane walking, family swimming and deep-water exercises but pool capacity restrictions will be in place. Flutter boards and flippers will not be supplied by the facility but visitors can bring their own swim aides. Life jackets will be available during family swim times for those who require one.

For a complete list of safey measuress visit City of Calgary Pools

Visits to the recreation facilities will be limited to a maximum of an hour and must be booked ahead of time at City of Calgary drop-in. Appointments can be made up to a week in advance.

The four facilities will be open from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on weekdays and 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekends. Registered programs are scheduled to resume after the province enters the third phase of its economic relaunch.