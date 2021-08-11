CALGARY -- Traffic is being re-routed off Highway 21 after a Wednesday collision that injured four.

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. when emergency crews responded to reports of a collision around two kilometres south of the junction of Hwy. 27 West.

It's believed that a pickup truck driving south, traveling behind a semi heading in the same direction, crossed the centre line, causing a collision with a pickup truck pulling a travel trailer heading north.

The travel trailer made contact with the semi.

The 43-year-old driver of the pickup driving south, from Lacombe, was transported to hospital by STARS with serious, non life-threatening injuries.

A 69-year-old man and 78-year-old woman who were in the pickup truck heading north, who are both from Three Hills, Alta., were transported to local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The 41-year-old driver of the semi, a man from Mannville, was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Three Hills RCMP, RCMP collision analyst, AHS ground ambulance, Three Hill Fire Services, Trochu Fire Services and STARS all assisted.

Because of guard rails, all three vehicles remained on the highway, forcing police to close Hwy. 21 for the time being and reroute traffic until further notice.