CALGARY -- RCMP say four people are facing charges in connection with a drug trafficking operation working out of a southern Alberta home.

Officers executed a search warrant on a home on Devilder Avenue in Trochu at about 10:15 a.m. on June 5.

The investigation turned up a number of prohibited weapons, quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia and cash proceeds of crime.

Four people were arrested in connection with the investigation:

Adam Matus, 35, of Three Hills, is charged with possession of controlled substance

Alexander Kovacs, 40, of Three Hills, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Simon May, 30, of Trochu, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with release conditions

Christopher Weich, 33, of Trochu, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, traffic in a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000 and failing to comply with release conditions

Both Matus and Kovacs were released from custody on a promise to appear in Drumheller provincial court on August 21.

Weich was released on $1,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Drumheller provincial court on August 21.

May remains in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Trochu is located approximately an hour and a half northeast of Calgary.