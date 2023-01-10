4 people hospitalized after Lethbridge house fire

Four people were taken to hospital on Tuesday after a fire in Lethbridge.

The blaze broke out at a house in the 1100 block of 19 Street North at roughly 12:45 a.m.

According to a news release from the City of Lethbridge, crews from four stations responded to the fire to find smoke pouring from the residence and all of the residents waiting outside.

"Crews made a quick entry and extinguished fire on the main floor," said the city.

Four residents were transported to the hospital with "undetermined" injuries and smoke inhalation.

One pet was rescued andanother was found dead.

Damage has been estimated at $200,000 and the cause is under investigation.