4 people sent to hospital after crash on Deerfoot Trail

Police are investigating the cause of a crash early Saturday in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail that sent four people to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, in the northbound lanes of the highway just south of the 32 Avenue exit, at approximately 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found two vehicles were involved.

EMS told CTV News that four people were taken to Foothills Medical Centre for treatment:

Adult female in serious, potentially life-threatening condition;

Adult female in stable, non-life-threatening condition;

Adult male in serious, but stable, condition; and

Adult male in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

As a result of the crash, traffic on Deerfoot Trail was affected.

By about 7:30 a.m., 511 Alberta reported the crash was cleared, but CPS say they would remain in the area for the investigation.

Update: NB Deerfoot Tr btwn 16th Ave and 32 Ave NE - MVC now CLEAR. Road reopened. (7:23am) via @yyctransport #yyctraffic #ABRoads https://t.co/OPFOBOA1v9 — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) March 26, 2022

