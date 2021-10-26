4 to 6 cm of snow to fall on Calgary Friday?

CALGARY -

Yesterday's article is going to ring true today yet again. We're north of the jet (in blue), but with the receipt of wind across the Rockies (orange), we'll still climb above seasonal.

This process will continue out to Thursday, with predominantly westerly conditions aloft. That makes for a boring weather article, somewhat, so let's advance to Friday, shall we?

The bomb cyclone that blasted the west coast has shoved northward and weakened considerably, swirling along in the Gulf of Alaska for the time being. It`ll be part of "the drop" Friday. Early this week, forecast models called for around 15 centimetres. However, yesterday, I added: "Often, these forecasts verify with reductions" – now, it's four to six cm. By Friday, that value may continue to drop until we're left with only a couple of centimetres instead.

Saturday, therefore, will be a day of slight recovery, but very little of that is expected to translate to Halloween on Sunday. Our trick-or-treat forecast likely won't deviate far enough to prevent the need for an extra layer under the costumes.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today:

Partly cloudy, gusts from the W > 40 km/h

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C

Thursday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C

Friday:

Early rain becoming snow

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: snow showers tapering, then clearing, low -6 C

Saturday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 3 CEvening: clear, low -8 C

Time for our pics of the day:

Sukhjinder took this awesome sunset pic at the Shane Homes YMCA in the northwest:

And Marion was looking out at the Old Man River in Lethbridge when she snapped this sunrise:

Thanks for sending! You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over!