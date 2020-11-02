Advertisement
4-vehicle crash sends 2 people to hospital
Published Monday, November 2, 2020 5:41PM MST Last Updated Monday, November 2, 2020 5:47PM MST
A four vehicle crash happened on Monday afternoon at 32 Avenue and 68 Street N.E. Calgary.
CALGARY -- Two people were sent to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in northeast Calgary.
The incident occurred at 32nd Avenue and 68th Street N.E. about 3:30 p.m.
All vehicles involved had single occupants.
One woman was sent to the hospital as a precautionary measure and a man in his 30s was sent with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.
Police say westbound 32nd Avenue is closed due to the accident and asks the public to avoid the area if possible.