CALGARY -- Two people were sent to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in northeast Calgary.

The incident occurred at 32nd Avenue and 68th Street N.E. about 3:30 p.m.

All vehicles involved had single occupants.

One woman was sent to the hospital as a precautionary measure and a man in his 30s was sent with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say westbound 32nd Avenue is closed due to the accident and asks the public to avoid the area if possible.