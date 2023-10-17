4-year-old boy pulled from Airdrie, Alta., pond dies in hospital

A four-year-old boy who was found in medical distress in a pond in Airdrie, Alta., earlier this month has died from his injuries.

RCMP said the boy died in hospital on Oct. 15.

He was reported missing from home in the King’s Heights neighbourhood at 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 3. Police said the boy wandered from home and his parents were searching for him.

Shortly afterward, police received a call about a child in medical distress at a neighbourhood pond.

RCMP said bystanders removed the boy from the water and administered first-aid until EMS arrived.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition.