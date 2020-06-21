CALGARY -- Authorities say the body of a four-year-old child has been found on a sand bar of the St. Mary River in southern Alberta.

Officials say the toddler went missing at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Woolford Provincial Park, located near Cardston, Alta.

RCMP, along with Lethbridge Search and Rescue, RCMP Police Dog Services and Air Services, conducted an exhaustive search of the area into the evening and throughout the night.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. the following day, police, acting on information from the public, found the victim's body a few kilometres downstream from the park.

The victim is not being identified and no further updates are expected.