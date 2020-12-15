CALGARY -- An Alberta woman was arrested and is facing charges connected to more than $40,000 worth of stolen cellphones.

High Level RCMP received a complaint in October from a local communications provider, saying a shipment of cell phones was missing and assumed stolen.

The investigation led police to a residence in Innisfail, Alta. where a search warrant was executed.

Rebecca Neustaeter, a 21-year-old Innisfail resident, was arrested on Dec. 11 and charged with:

Possession of stolen property;

Possession of stolen property for the purpose of trafficking;

Trafficking of stolen property, and;

Theft over $5,000.

Neustaeter was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to attend court in Red Deer on Feb. 17, 2021.

The investigation was completed through an joint effort between High Level and Innisfail RCMP.