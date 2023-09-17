43rd annual Calgary Terry Fox Run raises more than $260K for cancer research

Hundreds of Calgarians laced up their running shoes for the 43rd annual Terry Fox Run on Sunday.

Participants ran and walked around a 3.3 km loop along the river behind Fort Calgary and through St. Patrick’s Island.

The annual event is held across Canada and the world in commemoration of cancer research activist Terry Fox and his Marathon of Hope.

Don Cowie was one of the more than 1,000 people who took part. He lost his leg the same way Fox did, but years earlier.

“There’s nobody who has done more for this country, as far as unifying a country, as Terry Fox has, and all he has done for cancer victims is amazing. Many of us might not be here today if it weren’t for Terry Fox,” he said.

The Calgary run has raised more than $264,000, surpassing this year’s fundraising goal of $225,000.

All proceeds go towards cancer research.

Jonathan Moser, co-chair of the Calgary Terry Fox Run, says the event will continue until we find a cure.

“There’s not anyone that I know, or I’m sure all of us know, that hasn’t been impacted by cancer in some shape or form. So, we’e glad to have such community support to help keep our fight to end cancer going,” he said.

Donations are still being accepted online.