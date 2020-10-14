CALGARY -- Breathe a sigh of relief that this wave of snow is gone.

Then, inhale sharply and keep those winter preparations coming — I’ll be installing a tennis ball on the roof of the garage to fit my car in. Another wave of snowfall is expected to arrive Friday afternoon on the heels of a cold-core low, which will move toward the southeast and band parallel to the Rockies. That means we’ll see a substantial uptick in 'snow on ground' compared to the event that’s wrapping as I write this (6:30am).

It’s early yet, but 10-15 cm is a lower-end wager for this Friday-to-Sunday event.

The little blanket that exists on the ground right now should largely be cleared before the next wave arrives, thanks to surface wind from the west billowing in some warm, dry air.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Snow ending early, west breezes to 20 km/h

Daytime high: 5C

Evening: some cloud, low -1C

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 3C

Evening: some cloud, low -1C

Friday:

Mainly cloudy, then snow showers for the afternoon

Daytime high: 2C

Evening: snow, cold front, low -5C

Saturday:

Light snow

Daytime high: -1C

Evening: snow showers, low -6C

Sunday:

Light snow

Daytime high: -1C

Evening: cloudy, low -7C

Today’s weather photo was sent in by Fiona with a strong case for "winter is coming" - you can submit your snowy weather photos here.