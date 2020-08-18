CALGARY -- Ten degrees above normal!? It’s not out of the question again today. This time we’re involving even more sunshine as we roll directly beneath the high pressure ridge. With the gathering of energy we’ve been experiencing over the past few days, our Tuesday might be the hottest day of the year.

Which also means the record book across southern Alberta (with some isolated spots north of us) was rewritten for Aug. 17. If you are reading this the day-of, 49 records are listed as broken in Alberta, though that does come with a small asterisk as noted in the right-side column below:

It’s important to note that the range of data some sites are working with is a major component of how many records were actually broken. So, while Environment Canada’s website does call in 49 records, some of that data has only been collected since the 90s, which limits accuracy.

Another note: this band of warm, dry air coupled with a few bursts of wind royally amplifies the danger that could be presented by fires. The Canadian Wildland Fire Information System confirms this, as does AlbertaFireBans.ca:

Some clarity:

Yellow: Advisory. Extreme caution/vigilance required. Water bucket on hand necessary.

Orange: Restriction. Standing fire permits cancelled. Fires often still allowed in regulated pits

Red: Ban. No open fires; not even pits/camp stoves.https://t.co/evZfOq6Sv2 pic.twitter.com/f4rCsE5YwX — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) August 18, 2020

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 33C

Evening: mainly clear, low 16C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 28C

Evening: mainly clear, low 12C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy, chance for isolated storms

Daytime high: 27C

Evening: mainly clear, low 13C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 25C

Evening: mainly clear, low 13C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 21CEvening: mainly clear, low 10C

A couple of photos today: first from the Vezinas, who have Inuk, Kili and Tauriel posing in front of yesterday morning’s rainbow to the west (love the The Hobbit references!)

And one from Lois, showing off what the east had to offer yesterday morning. Thanks for sending!

